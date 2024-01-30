Linamar Co. (TSE:LNR) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Linamar Co. (TSE:LNR – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$83.20.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Linamar from C$85.00 to C$80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Raymond James lowered Linamar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$90.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Linamar from C$96.00 to C$90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. CIBC lowered their price objective on Linamar from C$91.00 to C$90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on Linamar from C$87.00 to C$86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.

Shares of TSE:LNR opened at C$65.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.87, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$61.89 and its 200-day moving average price is C$65.70. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 8.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.45. Linamar has a 1 year low of C$56.78 and a 1 year high of C$78.89.

Linamar (TSE:LNR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.97 by C$0.24. The firm had revenue of C$2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.38 billion. Linamar had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 5.26%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Linamar will post 9.2005772 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Linamar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.04%.

In other Linamar news, insider Elliot Burger bought 660 shares of Linamar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$59.23 per share, for a total transaction of C$39,091.80. In other news, Senior Officer Christopher John Merchant acquired 646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$60.09 per share, for a total transaction of C$38,818.14. Also, insider Elliot Burger acquired 660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$59.23 per share, for a total transaction of C$39,091.80. Insiders have acquired 51,983 shares of company stock worth $3,011,263 over the last quarter. 35.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Linamar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces engineered products in Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and rest of North America. It operates through two segments, Mobility and Industrial. The Mobility segment focuses on light metal casting, forging, machining, and assembly for electrified powered vehicle markets.

