Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 813,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 49,677 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.17% of Linde worth $303,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Country Club Bank GFN lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 0.8% during the second quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 3,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP raised its position in Linde by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 3,543 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Linde by 2.3% during the third quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Linde by 12.8% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 246 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Linde by 3.4% in the second quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 870 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. 80.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LIN shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on Linde from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Linde from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Linde from $448.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $428.86.

Linde Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of LIN traded up $3.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $408.90. 754,863 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,383,702. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $318.88 and a 1-year high of $434.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $408.60 and a 200-day moving average of $391.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.27 billion, a PE ratio of 33.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

