LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.60.

RAMP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Benchmark upped their target price on LiveRamp from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com raised LiveRamp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 6th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on LiveRamp from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on LiveRamp from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.

NYSE RAMP opened at $41.44 on Tuesday. LiveRamp has a 52 week low of $20.25 and a 52 week high of $42.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.56 and a beta of 1.09.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.12. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 9.30% and a negative return on equity of 0.95%. The company had revenue of $159.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.33 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that LiveRamp will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in LiveRamp by 14.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in LiveRamp by 348.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 8,344 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in LiveRamp by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 78,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,925,000 after buying an additional 22,726 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in LiveRamp during the 1st quarter worth $838,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 24,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,000 after buying an additional 2,379 shares in the last quarter. 90.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, operates a data collaboration platform in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates LiveRamp Data Collaboration platform enables an organization to unify customer and prospect data to build a single view of the customer in a way that protects consumer privacy.

