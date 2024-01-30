LL Flooring (NYSE:LL) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LL Flooring (NYSE:LL – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.
LL Flooring Price Performance
Shares of NYSE LL opened at $2.84 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.41. The firm has a market cap of $87.64 million, a P/E ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 2.02. LL Flooring has a 52 week low of $2.60 and a 52 week high of $6.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.
LL Flooring (NYSE:LL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. LL Flooring had a negative net margin of 10.52% and a negative return on equity of 34.68%. The business had revenue of $215.85 million for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On LL Flooring
LL Flooring Company Profile
LL Flooring Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hard-surface flooring including, waterproof hybrid resilient, waterproof vinyl plank, engineered hardwood, laminate, bamboo, tile, and cork products; and flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, underlayment, adhesives, and tools under the Bellawood and Coreluxe brand names.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than LL Flooring
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- These are the 4 hottest stocks insiders bought in January
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- TKO Group’s NFLX deal is the knockout punch investors needed
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- Intel Q4 results: A bad sign for tech earnings
Receive News & Ratings for LL Flooring Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LL Flooring and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.