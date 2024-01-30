LL Flooring (NYSE:LL) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LL Flooring (NYSE:LL – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LL opened at $2.84 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.41. The firm has a market cap of $87.64 million, a P/E ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 2.02. LL Flooring has a 52 week low of $2.60 and a 52 week high of $6.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

LL Flooring (NYSE:LL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. LL Flooring had a negative net margin of 10.52% and a negative return on equity of 34.68%. The business had revenue of $215.85 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of LL Flooring by 66.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,767 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of LL Flooring by 129.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,416 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,619 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LL Flooring by 96.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,457 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 3,171 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of LL Flooring in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LL Flooring in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.24% of the company’s stock.

LL Flooring Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hard-surface flooring including, waterproof hybrid resilient, waterproof vinyl plank, engineered hardwood, laminate, bamboo, tile, and cork products; and flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, underlayment, adhesives, and tools under the Bellawood and Coreluxe brand names.

