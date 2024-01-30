Localiza Rent a Car S.A. (LZRFY) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 1st

Localiza Rent a Car S.A. (OTCMKTS:LZRFY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, January 24th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.0115 per share on Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st.

Localiza Rent a Car Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS LZRFY opened at $11.11 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.49. Localiza Rent a Car has a 12-month low of $9.36 and a 12-month high of $16.32.

About Localiza Rent a Car

Localiza Rent a Car SA engages in car and fleet rental business. The company is also involved in granting franchises; sale of decommissioned and used cars; provision of sundry automotive, and travel and tourism services; and managing claims for insurance companies, as well as provision of tracking and telemetry services.

