Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. cut its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,591 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 360 shares during the quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Field & Main Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 107.3% during the second quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 114 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter worth $40,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth $50,000. 71.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $211.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.85 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.10. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $181.85 and a one year high of $237.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $213.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $213.60.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.03. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 54.56% and a net margin of 8.49%. The business had revenue of $20.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LOW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $235.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Oppenheimer cut Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $194.00 to $190.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.04.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

