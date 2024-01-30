Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Releases Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.960-5.000 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 4.97. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.2 billion-$3.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.2 billion.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LULU. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $495.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $555.00 to $561.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an outperform rating and a $475.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $520.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $503.61.

LULU opened at $481.99 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $480.33 and a 200 day moving average of $421.20. The company has a market cap of $60.82 billion, a PE ratio of 61.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.38. Lululemon Athletica has a 12 month low of $286.58 and a 12 month high of $516.39.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The apparel retailer reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 44.81%. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica will post 12.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 7th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel retailer to purchase up to 1.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.50, for a total transaction of $12,437,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,712,017.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.50, for a total transaction of $12,437,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,712,017.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 15,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.64, for a total transaction of $7,617,456.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,897,925.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,658 shares of company stock worth $21,183,956 in the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 1,462.6% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,093,563 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $413,914,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023,578 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 7,310.9% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 364,318 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $116,720,000 after purchasing an additional 359,402 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 85.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 584,355 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $212,816,000 after purchasing an additional 269,653 shares during the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter worth $24,532,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter worth $67,712,000. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

