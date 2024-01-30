Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) Shares Purchased by Goodman Financial Corp

Goodman Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 216,650 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,281 shares during the period. Lumentum accounts for about 2.9% of Goodman Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Goodman Financial Corp owned approximately 0.32% of Lumentum worth $9,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Lumentum by 192.6% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 670 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Lumentum by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Lumentum by 83.2% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Lumentum by 2,189.6% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,763 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Lumentum by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LITE shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Lumentum from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Lumentum from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Lumentum from $49.50 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.71.

In other news, Director Julia Suzanne Johnson sold 1,163 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.17, for a total transaction of $51,369.71. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,032 shares in the company, valued at $973,153.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:LITE traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $56.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 663,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 972,153. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 4.53. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.35 and a 1 year high of $65.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.18 and a beta of 1.17.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $317.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.98 million. Lumentum had a negative net margin of 12.62% and a positive return on equity of 6.70%. Research analysts expect that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

