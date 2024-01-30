LuxUrban Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:LUXH) Short Interest Update

LuxUrban Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:LUXH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,280,000 shares, a growth of 23.2% from the December 31st total of 1,850,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 302,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.5 days. Approximately 22.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ LUXH traded down $0.30 on Tuesday, hitting $4.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,886. LuxUrban Hotels has a 12-month low of $1.60 and a 12-month high of $6.88. The company has a market capitalization of $160.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.89 and a beta of -0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.99 and a 200-day moving average of $4.17.

LuxUrban Hotels (NASDAQ:LUXH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $31.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.50 million. LuxUrban Hotels had a negative net margin of 33.37% and a negative return on equity of 12.10%. As a group, research analysts predict that LuxUrban Hotels will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Brian Ferdinand sold 38,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.10, for a total value of $195,212.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,430,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,696,529.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 72.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in LuxUrban Hotels by 71.9% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 255,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 107,012 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in LuxUrban Hotels by 320.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 133,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 101,553 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in LuxUrban Hotels during the third quarter worth approximately $537,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in LuxUrban Hotels during the second quarter worth approximately $352,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in LuxUrban Hotels during the second quarter worth approximately $180,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.09% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Jonestrading upped their target price on shares of LuxUrban Hotels from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th.

LuxUrban Hotels Inc utilizes an asset light business model to lease entire hotels on a long-term basis and rent out hotel rooms in the properties it leases. It manages a portfolio of hotel rooms in New York, Washington DC, Miami Beach, New Orleans, and Los Angeles. The company was formerly known as CorpHousing Group Inc and changed its name to LuxUrban Hotels Inc in November 2022.

