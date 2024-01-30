LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Sold by SouthState Corp

SouthState Corp trimmed its stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 11.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,729 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,131 shares during the quarter. SouthState Corp’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LYB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 250.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,331,930 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $406,726,000 after acquiring an additional 3,096,710 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 205.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,454,483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $458,010,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995,335 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 170.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,331,033 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $276,576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099,644 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 490.9% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,464,618 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $134,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 91.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,227,127 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $126,173,000 after purchasing an additional 586,864 shares during the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:LYB opened at $95.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.17. LyondellBasell Industries has a one year low of $81.24 and a one year high of $102.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.89.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.43. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.53%. The company had revenue of $10.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. LyondellBasell Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.25%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is currently 71.63%.

Several research firms recently commented on LYB. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $112.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. KeyCorp upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Bank of America upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $99.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.36.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

