M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) Releases Earnings Results

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The construction company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. M.D.C. had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The company’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share.

M.D.C. Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE MDC traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.79. 383,885 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,797,995. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.90 and its 200 day moving average is $47.25. M.D.C. has a fifty-two week low of $34.79 and a fifty-two week high of $63.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 9.50.

Get M.D.C. alerts:

M.D.C. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. M.D.C.’s payout ratio is 45.83%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On M.D.C.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of M.D.C. during the first quarter worth about $72,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in M.D.C. by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,873 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in M.D.C. by 62.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,802 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of M.D.C. by 86.9% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,086 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 101.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,149 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

MDC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of M.D.C. from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of M.D.C. from $41.50 to $39.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of M.D.C. in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, M.D.C. has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on M.D.C.

M.D.C. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for M.D.C. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M.D.C. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.