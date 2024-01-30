M. Kulyk & Associates LLC Acquires 1,106 Shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN)

M. Kulyk & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,215 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the period. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.13% of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF worth $658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ORG Partners LLC grew its position in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF by 22,650.0% in the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF during the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF during the first quarter worth $43,000.

KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF Price Performance

Shares of KRBN stock traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $31.66. 79,890 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,202. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.22 and its 200-day moving average is $36.20. KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF has a 52 week low of $30.83 and a 52 week high of $41.67.

About KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF

The KraneShares Global Carbon ETF (KRBN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IHS Markit Global Carbon index. The fund seeks to track a carbon credit futures index that weights holdings based on trade volume. The fund holds December futures from three major cap-and-trade programs KRBN was launched on Jul 30, 2020 and is managed by KraneShares.

