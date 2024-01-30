M. Kulyk & Associates LLC Acquires 2,485 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

M. Kulyk & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 9.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,485 shares during the quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $4,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 863.6% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 229.8% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 277 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 820.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 230 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WSM shares. Wedbush raised shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Williams-Sonoma from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $116.00 to $144.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.75.

In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.92, for a total transaction of $4,038,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,509 shares in the company, valued at $106,110,777.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 1,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.85, for a total transaction of $349,808.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,302,114. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.92, for a total value of $4,038,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,110,777.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,319 shares of company stock valued at $8,438,892. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE WSM traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $201.26. 517,569 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 702,155. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.44 and a 12 month high of $212.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $198.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.03. The company has a market cap of $12.91 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.61.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The specialty retailer reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 59.65% and a net margin of 11.99%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 14.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.98%.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

