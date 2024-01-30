M. Kulyk & Associates LLC Buys 2,997 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

M. Kulyk & Associates LLC increased its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,997 shares during the quarter. American Tower comprises approximately 1.5% of M. Kulyk & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $5,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in American Tower in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in American Tower during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 75.3% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 89.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Tower Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of AMT stock traded down $3.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $195.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,550,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,105,799. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $154.58 and a 1-year high of $235.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $208.48 and a 200 day moving average of $188.77. The firm has a market cap of $91.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.70.

American Tower Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a $1.70 dividend. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 444.45%.

AMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on American Tower from $212.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on American Tower from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com raised American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank assumed coverage on American Tower in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $208.00 target price for the company. Finally, HSBC began coverage on American Tower in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.54.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Featured Stories

