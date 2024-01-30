M. Kulyk & Associates LLC Decreases Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

M. Kulyk & Associates LLC reduced its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fusion Capital LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.9% in the third quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. ML & R Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. ML & R Wealth Management LLC now owns 999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.2% during the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2.4% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. 43.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of QQQ stock traded down $2.79 on Tuesday, reaching $425.36. 30,537,853 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,000,652. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $403.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $381.30. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $285.19 and a twelve month high of $429.85.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.2158 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.