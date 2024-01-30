M. Kulyk & Associates LLC Grows Position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

M. Kulyk & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 141,359 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,294 shares during the quarter. Toronto-Dominion Bank accounts for 2.4% of M. Kulyk & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $8,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors raised its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 206.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 460 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TD. Bank of America cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. CIBC cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Scotiabank cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Toronto-Dominion Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.60.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Performance

Shares of TD stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $61.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 988,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,096,103. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.79 and a 200 day moving average of $61.20. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12-month low of $54.69 and a 12-month high of $70.67. The stock has a market cap of $109.57 billion, a PE ratio of 14.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.90.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The bank reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.04). Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 10.65%. The business had revenue of $13.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.7506 dividend. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is presently 68.19%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Profile

(Free Report)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.