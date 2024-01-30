M. Kulyk & Associates LLC Grows Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

M. Kulyk & Associates LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,126 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the quarter. BlackRock comprises 1.5% of M. Kulyk & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $5,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 2,776 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in BlackRock by 2.4% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,555,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 11.7% in the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 7,166 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,633,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC grew its position in BlackRock by 0.5% during the third quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 13,466 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,706,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Miramar Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the third quarter worth about $6,846,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Stock Performance

Shares of BLK traded down $8.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $780.54. 739,063 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 648,827. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $116.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $779.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $712.98. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $596.18 and a 52 week high of $819.00.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The asset manager reported $9.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.84 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.81% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 39.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $5.10 per share. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $5.00. This represents a $20.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BlackRock news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total value of $5,085,660.60. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 11,914 shares in the company, valued at $3,366,142.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 15,385 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $652.03, for a total transaction of $10,031,481.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 435,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,802,577.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total transaction of $5,085,660.60. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 11,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,366,142.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BLK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price objective on BlackRock from $921.00 to $868.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on BlackRock from $814.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on BlackRock from $781.00 to $754.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on BlackRock from $720.00 to $818.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $785.73.

BlackRock Profile

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Stories

