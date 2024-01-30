M. Kulyk & Associates LLC Has $1.54 Million Stock Position in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

M. Kulyk & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 64,488 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,726 shares during the period. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $1,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,752,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Brookfield Renewable during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,520,000. ClearBridge Investments Ltd boosted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 26.7% during the second quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 3,402,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,156,000 after purchasing an additional 717,378 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 102.2% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 928,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,551,000 after purchasing an additional 469,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 50.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,331,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,407,000 after purchasing an additional 444,713 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.15% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Renewable Stock Down 1.1 %

Brookfield Renewable stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.23. The stock had a trading volume of 565,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 825,572. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.27. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 12 month low of $21.77 and a 12 month high of $36.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Brookfield Renewable Announces Dividend

Brookfield Renewable ( NYSE:BEPC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). Brookfield Renewable had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 2.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Brookfield Renewable Co. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $0.338 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. Brookfield Renewable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -275.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield Renewable in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Brookfield Renewable Profile

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable power and sustainable solution assets primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,857 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

