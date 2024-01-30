M. Kulyk & Associates LLC Has $2.70 Million Stock Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

M. Kulyk & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,675 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 14,441 shares during the period. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $2,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in shares of Corning during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Corning in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Corning by 173.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Corning in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Corning in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. 67.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Corning alerts:

Insider Transactions at Corning

In other news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 18,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total transaction of $548,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 205,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,188,528.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Corning in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Corning from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Barclays dropped their target price on Corning from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Corning from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Corning from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.11.

Get Our Latest Report on Corning

Corning Trading Up 6.8 %

NYSE:GLW traded up $2.12 on Tuesday, reaching $33.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,023,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,124,126. Corning Incorporated has a 1-year low of $25.26 and a 1-year high of $36.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $28.38 billion, a PE ratio of 49.38, a PEG ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.37.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.39. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 4.50%. Corning’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corning Company Profile

(Free Report)

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.