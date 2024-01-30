M. Kulyk & Associates LLC Has $5.18 Million Stock Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

M. Kulyk & Associates LLC raised its position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,585 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,739 shares during the period. Skyworks Solutions comprises approximately 1.4% of M. Kulyk & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $5,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 98.1% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 313 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Kris Sennesael sold 12,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total transaction of $1,148,916.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 89,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,050,695.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Kris Sennesael sold 12,770 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total transaction of $1,148,916.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 89,482 shares in the company, valued at $8,050,695.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 3,156 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.18, for a total transaction of $278,296.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,012,923.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,277 shares of company stock valued at $2,620,426 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SWKS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Summit Insights downgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.00.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Performance

Skyworks Solutions stock traded down $1.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $104.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,765,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,965,831. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.06 and a 12-month high of $123.69. The company has a market capitalization of $16.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 3.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $104.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.17.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.10. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 20.59% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 44.37%.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

