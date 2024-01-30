M. Kulyk & Associates LLC Lowers Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

M. Kulyk & Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,792 shares during the period. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 340.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 12,391 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,396,000. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,188,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $177,000. 47.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:DVY traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $117.23. The stock had a trading volume of 366,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 661,429. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $102.66 and a one year high of $126.89. The company has a market capitalization of $18.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $115.36 and a 200 day moving average of $112.46.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $1.189 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

