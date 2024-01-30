M. Kulyk & Associates LLC Lowers Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

M. Kulyk & Associates LLC lessened its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 27.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 687 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 261 shares during the quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates lifted its holdings in Adobe by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 52 shares of the software company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 314.3% in the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $670.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Adobe in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Adobe from $610.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. BNP Paribas downgraded Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $499.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $500.00 to $640.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $613.14.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $615.42, for a total transaction of $484,950.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,495,528.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 263 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.80, for a total value of $155,643.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,399,749. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $615.42, for a total value of $484,950.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,495,528.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,425 shares of company stock worth $26,431,673. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ADBE stock traded down $2.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $628.09. 1,561,050 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,603,870. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $318.60 and a 1-year high of $636.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $602.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $561.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $283.90 billion, a PE ratio of 53.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.33.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.14. Adobe had a return on equity of 38.30% and a net margin of 27.97%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 14.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

