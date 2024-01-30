M. Kulyk & Associates LLC Purchases 1,337 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

M. Kulyk & Associates LLC raised its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares during the period. Gilead Sciences makes up about 1.8% of M. Kulyk & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $6,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

GILD traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.70. 5,494,908 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,466,089. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $80.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.32. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.87 and a 52-week high of $87.86.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.38. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 39.30%. The firm had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.38%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 8,242 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total value of $702,465.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,050,992.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 8,242 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total value of $702,465.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,050,992.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.78, for a total transaction of $428,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,709,586.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on GILD. Barclays upped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Leerink Partnrs restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.20.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

