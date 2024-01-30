M. Kulyk & Associates LLC Purchases 2,349 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

M. Kulyk & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,349 shares during the quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $3,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA boosted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 1,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on ARE. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $163.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.80.

Insider Activity at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria sold 103,808 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.32, for a total value of $240,834.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,723,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,278,582.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria sold 103,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.32, for a total transaction of $240,834.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,723,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,278,582.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Madeleine Thorp Alsbrook sold 4,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.55, for a total value of $580,295.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,359,917. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 121,162 shares of company stock worth $2,294,405. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Trading Down 4.0 %

ARE stock traded down $5.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $121.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,251,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 989,031. The company has a market cap of $21.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $122.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.73 and a 12 month high of $172.65.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($2.83). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 1.09% and a net margin of 8.80%. The business had revenue of $757.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $740.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.97 EPS for the current year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is presently 365.47%.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

Featured Stories

