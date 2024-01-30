M. Kulyk & Associates LLC Raises Stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

M. Kulyk & Associates LLC boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,640 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $4,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 11.3% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,923 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 8.8% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 13.0% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 504 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 26.0% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,346 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BDX traded down $1.42 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $236.43. 1,003,286 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,396,665. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $228.62 and a fifty-two week high of $287.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $238.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $255.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.66 billion, a PE ratio of 47.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.46.

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( NYSE:BDX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 7.66%. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s payout ratio is 76.61%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BDX. Raymond James increased their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $269.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $310.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. TheStreet lowered Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $282.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.83.

In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 2,156 shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.47, for a total value of $514,141.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $982,496.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

