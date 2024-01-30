M. Kulyk & Associates LLC Sells 13,534 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

M. Kulyk & Associates LLC cut its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,534 shares during the quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $1,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 19.9% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 19.8% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.6% in the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 15.4% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.8% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 5,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Digital Realty Trust Trading Down 1.2 %

DLR traded down $1.68 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $144.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,685,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,645,162. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.33 and a 52 week high of $146.19. The stock has a market cap of $43.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.36, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 170.04%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.93.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

