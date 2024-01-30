M. Kulyk & Associates LLC Sells 192 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

M. Kulyk & Associates LLC reduced its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,975 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 192 shares during the period. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MMM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 102,920.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 39,317,632 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,935,302,000 after acquiring an additional 39,279,467 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in 3M by 0.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,311,747 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,334,173,000 after purchasing an additional 196,238 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in 3M by 2.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,898,458 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,285,246,000 after purchasing an additional 363,626 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,846,089 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,182,812,000 after acquiring an additional 371,298 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,769,973 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,291,535,000 after acquiring an additional 825,223 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.24% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages have weighed in on MMM. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on 3M from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays raised 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $98.00 to $107.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. Citigroup dropped their target price on 3M from $117.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on 3M from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on 3M from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, 3M has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.00.
3M Stock Performance
Shares of MMM stock traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $95.77. The stock had a trading volume of 2,487,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,552,011. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $85.35 and a fifty-two week high of $120.85. The firm has a market cap of $52.90 billion, a PE ratio of -7.63, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.26.
3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.69 billion. 3M had a negative net margin of 21.40% and a positive return on equity of 62.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that 3M will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current year.
3M Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.27%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -47.51%.
3M Profile
3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.
