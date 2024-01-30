M. Kulyk & Associates LLC Sells 2,601 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

M. Kulyk & Associates LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,601 shares during the quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $3,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EXC. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,856,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,560,769,000 after acquiring an additional 837,508 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Exelon by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,894,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,236,000 after buying an additional 343,201 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Exelon by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,931,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,004,000 after buying an additional 415,812 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 133.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 17,371,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,721,000 after purchasing an additional 9,923,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exelon in the 4th quarter valued at about $413,260,000. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EXC traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.04. The stock had a trading volume of 5,079,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,526,958. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Exelon Co. has a twelve month low of $34.03 and a twelve month high of $43.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.86. The company has a market capitalization of $34.88 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.54.

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.01). Exelon had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 10.20%. The company had revenue of $5.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.29%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Exelon from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Exelon from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group lowered shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Guggenheim lowered shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Exelon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Exelon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.36.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

