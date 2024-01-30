M. Kulyk & Associates LLC Sells 65 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

M. Kulyk & Associates LLC cut its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 113.5% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,777,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,134,368,000 after purchasing an additional 48,423,350 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 156,045.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,491,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,580,806,000 after purchasing an additional 43,463,232 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 296.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,523,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,887,663,000 after purchasing an additional 7,868,131 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,815,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,477,628,000 after buying an additional 1,533,114 shares during the period. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the second quarter valued at about $319,548,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trading Down 0.7 %

QQQ traded down $2.79 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $425.36. 30,537,853 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,000,652. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $285.19 and a 12-month high of $429.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $403.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $381.30.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

About Invesco QQQ

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a $0.2158 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.