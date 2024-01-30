M. Kulyk & Associates LLC Sells 87 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

M. Kulyk & Associates LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87 shares during the quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $3,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in Diageo in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of Diageo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Diageo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Diageo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Diageo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. 8.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DEO. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Diageo in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Diageo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. BNP Paribas lowered Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Argus lowered Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Diageo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3,898.33.

Shares of Diageo stock traded up $0.16 on Tuesday, reaching $144.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,226,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 962,727. Diageo plc has a 52 week low of $135.63 and a 52 week high of $190.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.23.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

