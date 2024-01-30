M. Kulyk & Associates LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

M. Kulyk & Associates LLC lessened its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,440 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 345 shares during the period. Accenture comprises 1.7% of M. Kulyk & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $5,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Foundation Advisors increased its position in Accenture by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 11,574 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,572,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the period. BOKF NA raised its holdings in Accenture by 0.6% during the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 45,759 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $14,120,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Accenture by 12.9% during the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 3,695 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. New Republic Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the second quarter worth about $606,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 4.5% in the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 2,291 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. 70.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 3,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.80, for a total value of $1,119,118.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,417,957.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Accenture news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 3,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.80, for a total value of $1,119,118.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,417,957.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paula A. Price sold 551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.36, for a total transaction of $190,293.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,273,504.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,078 shares of company stock worth $11,579,850. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ACN. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Accenture in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $410.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on Accenture from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Accenture from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Accenture in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $426.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $361.63.

NYSE:ACN traded down $1.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $371.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,186,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,005,682. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $346.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $324.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.34 billion, a PE ratio of 34.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.21. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $242.80 and a 12 month high of $375.73.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.13. Accenture had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The firm had revenue of $16.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 12.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 18th will be issued a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 17th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.82%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

