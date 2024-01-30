M. Kulyk & Associates LLC Trims Stock Position in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

M. Kulyk & Associates LLC lessened its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,434 shares during the period. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $1,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STAG. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 15.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 5.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 152,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,569,000 after buying an additional 7,714 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 171,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,142,000 after buying an additional 7,227 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in STAG Industrial by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 111,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,618,000 after acquiring an additional 10,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in STAG Industrial by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO William R. Crooker sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.84, for a total value of $971,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,154.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO William R. Crooker sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.84, for a total transaction of $971,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,154.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey M. Sullivan sold 19,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.84, for a total transaction of $763,206.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,890 shares of company stock worth $3,333,708 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE STAG traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 490,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,053,217. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.24. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.01 and a 1-year high of $39.61. The firm has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.95, a P/E/G ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 1.04.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.1233 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 144.12%.

STAG has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on STAG Industrial from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target (up previously from $38.00) on shares of STAG Industrial in a research report on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of STAG Industrial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut STAG Industrial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, STAG Industrial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.38.

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. We seek to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across all locations, industrial property types, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) operate our properties in an efficient, cost-effective manner, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

