MagnetGold Trading 1.1% Higher This Week (MTG)

MagnetGold (MTG) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 30th. One MagnetGold token can currently be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00000475 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MagnetGold has a market capitalization of $56.29 million and approximately $520.60 worth of MagnetGold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, MagnetGold has traded 1.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About MagnetGold

MagnetGold’s genesis date was August 25th, 2021. MagnetGold’s total supply is 700,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 272,606,905 tokens. The official website for MagnetGold is mtggold.com/indexmain.html. MagnetGold’s official Twitter account is @ymagnetgold and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “MagnetGold is a Decentralized cryptocurrency on the Binance Smart Chain (BEP-20).

[Telegram](https://t.me/yourmagnetgold)[Medium](https://medium.com/@magnetgold)

[Whitepaper](https://www.cryptocompare.com/media/40484980/mtggold-whitepaper.pdf)”

Buying and Selling MagnetGold

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MagnetGold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MagnetGold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MagnetGold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

