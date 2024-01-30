Magyar Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGYR) Short Interest Up 11.0% in January

Magyar Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGYR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, an increase of 11.0% from the December 31st total of 7,300 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Magyar Bancorp news, Director Michael F. Lombardi bought 5,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.55 per share, with a total value of $49,975.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 189,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,812,208. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael F. Lombardi purchased 5,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.55 per share, for a total transaction of $49,975.15. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 189,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,812,208. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael F. Lombardi purchased 4,717 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.68 per share, for a total transaction of $45,660.56. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 194,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,884,153.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 24,833 shares of company stock valued at $237,173. Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Magyar Bancorp alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Magyar Bancorp by 11.4% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 591,243 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,113,000 after acquiring an additional 60,638 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Magyar Bancorp by 2.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 127,572 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,586,000 after buying an additional 3,319 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Magyar Bancorp by 699.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 102,189 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,270,000 after buying an additional 89,409 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Magyar Bancorp by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,632 shares of the bank’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 3,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Magyar Bancorp by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,066 shares of the bank’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 4,084 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.56% of the company’s stock.

Magyar Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MGYR traded down $0.29 on Tuesday, reaching $11.40. 2,743 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,959. The firm has a market cap of $75.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.46. Magyar Bancorp has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $13.25.

Magyar Bancorp (NASDAQ:MGYR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Magyar Bancorp had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The business had revenue of $7.84 million for the quarter.

Magyar Bancorp Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Magyar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.56%.

Magyar Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Magyar Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Magyar Bank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in New Jersey, the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including demand, savings, NOW, money market, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Magyar Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magyar Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.