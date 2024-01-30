Mahindra & Mahindra Limited (OTCMKTS:MAHMF) Short Interest Down 13.2% in January

Mahindra & Mahindra Limited (OTCMKTS:MAHMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,700 shares, a decrease of 13.2% from the December 31st total of 29,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 128.5 days.

Mahindra & Mahindra Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:MAHMF opened at $20.05 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.68. Mahindra & Mahindra has a twelve month low of $13.44 and a twelve month high of $20.40.

Get Mahindra & Mahindra alerts:

About Mahindra & Mahindra

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Mahindra & Mahindra Limited provides mobility products and farm solutions in India and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, Farm Equipment, Financial Services, Real Estate, Hospitality, and Others segments. It offers passenger and commercial vehicles, trucks, buses, vans, cars, utility vehicles, and electric vehicles; watercrafts; motorcycles, scooters, and mopeds; manufactures, assembles, and maintains various kinds of aircrafts and aircraft components, and aerostructures; offers construction equipment, such as backhoe loaders under the Mahindra EarthMaster brand; and road construction equipment comprising motor graders under the Mahindra RoadMaster brand.

Receive News & Ratings for Mahindra & Mahindra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mahindra & Mahindra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.