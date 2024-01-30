Mahindra & Mahindra Limited (OTCMKTS:MAHMF) Short Interest Down 13.2% in January

Mahindra & Mahindra Limited (OTCMKTS:MAHMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,700 shares, a decrease of 13.2% from the December 31st total of 29,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 128.5 days.
Mahindra & Mahindra Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:MAHMF opened at $20.05 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.68. Mahindra & Mahindra has a twelve month low of $13.44 and a twelve month high of $20.40.
About Mahindra & Mahindra
