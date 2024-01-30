Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHLD) Short Interest Down 15.0% in January

Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHLD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 673,200 shares, a drop of 15.0% from the December 31st total of 792,000 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 166,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

NASDAQ MHLD traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,474. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.66 million, a PE ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.18. Maiden has a 1-year low of $1.49 and a 1-year high of $2.64.

Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The insurance provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $21.51 million during the quarter. Maiden had a net margin of 25.03% and a return on equity of 17.74%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MHLD. Camelot Portfolios LLC boosted its position in shares of Maiden by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 102,351 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 27,499 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Maiden by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 49,405 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 7,645 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Maiden by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,964,187 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,217,000 after purchasing an additional 9,525 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Maiden in the 3rd quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Maiden in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.01% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Maiden from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th.

Maiden Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty reinsurance solutions to regional and specialty insurers in Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diversified Reinsurance and AmTrust Reinsurance. The company writes treaties on a quota share basis and excess of loss basis.

