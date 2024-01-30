Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHLD) Short Interest Down 15.0% in January

Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHLD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 673,200 shares, a drop of 15.0% from the December 31st total of 792,000 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 166,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.
Maiden Stock Up 7.3 %
NASDAQ MHLD traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,474. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.66 million, a PE ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.18. Maiden has a 1-year low of $1.49 and a 1-year high of $2.64.
Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The insurance provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $21.51 million during the quarter. Maiden had a net margin of 25.03% and a return on equity of 17.74%.
Institutional Trading of Maiden
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Maiden from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Maiden
About Maiden
Maiden Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty reinsurance solutions to regional and specialty insurers in Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diversified Reinsurance and AmTrust Reinsurance. The company writes treaties on a quota share basis and excess of loss basis.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Maiden
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- Does UPS stock going down present an opportunity?
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- The truth behind Williams-Sonoma stock drop
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- Is Airbnb a buy on fee increase, international growth?
Receive News & Ratings for Maiden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maiden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.