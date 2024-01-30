Major Drilling Group International Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJDLF) Short Interest Update

Major Drilling Group International Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJDLF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 107,000 shares, a decrease of 15.4% from the December 31st total of 126,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.4 days.

Major Drilling Group International Stock Performance

Major Drilling Group International stock opened at $6.51 on Tuesday. Major Drilling Group International has a 1 year low of $4.98 and a 1 year high of $8.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.21.

About Major Drilling Group International

Major Drilling Group International Inc provides contract drilling services for mining and mineral exploration companies. The company offers a suite of drilling services, including surface and underground coring, directional, reverse circulation, sonic, geotechnical, environmental, water-well, coal-bed methane, shallow gas, underground percussive, longhole drilling, surface drill and blast, and related mining services.

