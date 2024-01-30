MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $51.62

MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $51.62 and last traded at $51.47, with a volume of 34021 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.10.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of MakeMyTrip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th.

MakeMyTrip Trading Up 3.1 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.46. The firm has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.09 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.18. The firm had revenue of $168.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.35 million. MakeMyTrip had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 10.13%. Equities analysts expect that MakeMyTrip Limited will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MMYT. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in MakeMyTrip by 55.4% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 19,691 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 7,019 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MakeMyTrip in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,202,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of MakeMyTrip in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,052,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,591,394 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,936,000 after acquiring an additional 328,388 shares during the period. Finally, Perpetual Ltd grew its holdings in shares of MakeMyTrip by 185.2% in the third quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 24,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 15,794 shares in the last quarter. 44.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, Vietnam, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing.

