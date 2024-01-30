Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) Shares Gap Down to $51.03

Shares of Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $51.03, but opened at $43.00. Malibu Boats shares last traded at $42.28, with a volume of 449,676 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Malibu Boats from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Malibu Boats from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com cut Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Malibu Boats in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Malibu Boats from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.43.

Malibu Boats Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.40 and a 200 day moving average of $50.62. The firm has a market cap of $848.44 million, a P/E ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 1.41.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 28.82%. The company had revenue of $211.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. Malibu Boats’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Malibu Boats, Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Ritchie L. Anderson sold 13,360 shares of Malibu Boats stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total value of $589,710.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 42,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,867,607.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO David Scott Black sold 631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.40, for a total transaction of $27,385.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,230.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Ritchie L. Anderson sold 13,360 shares of Malibu Boats stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total transaction of $589,710.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 42,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,867,607.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MBUU. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Malibu Boats during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Malibu Boats in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Malibu Boats by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Malibu Boats in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Malibu Boats in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

About Malibu Boats



Malibu Boats, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company provides performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.

Featured Stories

