Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.69-3.79 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.015-1.025 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.01 billion.

Manhattan Associates Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MANH traded down $2.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $223.78. The company had a trading volume of 515,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,340. Manhattan Associates has a 52 week low of $126.74 and a 52 week high of $230.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $217.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $205.46. The stock has a market cap of $13.78 billion, a PE ratio of 85.58 and a beta of 1.47.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MANH. StockNews.com upgraded Manhattan Associates from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $213.83.

Insider Activity

In other Manhattan Associates news, Director Thomas E. Noonan sold 2,515 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.13, for a total transaction of $558,656.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 106,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,736,145.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Manhattan Associates news, Director Thomas E. Noonan sold 2,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.13, for a total transaction of $558,656.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 106,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,736,145.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 3,042 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.50, for a total transaction of $655,551.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,121,739.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in Manhattan Associates in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 74.8% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. 97.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and omnichannel solution, which include enterprise solutions and omnichannel solutions for store.

