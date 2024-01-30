ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) Issues Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.880-0.980 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.100. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MAN shares. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. William Blair assumed coverage on ManpowerGroup in a report on Monday, January 8th. They set a market perform rating for the company. BNP Paribas reaffirmed an underperform rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of ManpowerGroup in a report on Friday, January 5th. UBS Group decreased their price target on ManpowerGroup from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on ManpowerGroup from $88.00 to $79.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ManpowerGroup presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $81.71.

ManpowerGroup stock opened at $76.49 on Tuesday. ManpowerGroup has a one year low of $67.35 and a one year high of $92.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.98. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.60.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.59%.

In other news, SVP Donald O. Mondano sold 1,600 shares of ManpowerGroup stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.96, for a total transaction of $116,736.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,246.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ManpowerGroup during the 2nd quarter worth about $247,000. Advisor Partners II LLC purchased a new stake in ManpowerGroup during the 4th quarter worth about $232,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 171.1% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares during the period. Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in ManpowerGroup in the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in ManpowerGroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

