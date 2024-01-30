ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.26, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 1.16% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. ManpowerGroup updated its Q1 2024 guidance to 0.880-0.980 EPS.

ManpowerGroup Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MAN traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.51. The company had a trading volume of 282,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,124. ManpowerGroup has a 12 month low of $67.35 and a 12 month high of $92.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.58, a PEG ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.98.

ManpowerGroup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%. ManpowerGroup’s payout ratio is 67.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MAN shares. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. BNP Paribas restated an “underperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of ManpowerGroup in a research note on Friday, January 5th. TheStreet lowered ManpowerGroup from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of ManpowerGroup in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded ManpowerGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.71.

Insider Activity at ManpowerGroup

In other ManpowerGroup news, SVP Donald O. Mondano sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.96, for a total value of $116,736.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,246.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ManpowerGroup

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAN. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup during the second quarter worth approximately $247,000. Advisor Partners II LLC acquired a new position in ManpowerGroup in the fourth quarter worth $232,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 171.1% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup in the first quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup in the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. 96.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

