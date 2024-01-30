ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) Shares Gap Down to $76.50

Shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $76.50, but opened at $70.83. ManpowerGroup shares last traded at $76.25, with a volume of 68,461 shares.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MAN. TheStreet downgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of ManpowerGroup in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of ManpowerGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.71.

The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.58, a P/E/G ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.60.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The business services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.26. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 1.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 4.1%. ManpowerGroup’s payout ratio is presently 67.59%.

In other ManpowerGroup news, SVP Donald O. Mondano sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.96, for a total value of $116,736.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,246.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC boosted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 345.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 365 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 70.9% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 788 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 220.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 788 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 60.5% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 849 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. 96.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

