Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Sold by Bank of Marin

Bank of Marin lowered its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the period. Bank of Marin’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MAR. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its holdings in Marriott International by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 9,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Marriott International by 8.5% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 249,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,091,000 after buying an additional 19,554 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 17.0% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 5,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 36.4% during the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 11,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after purchasing an additional 3,144 shares during the period. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 9.2% in the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Price Performance

NASDAQ MAR traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $242.26. The stock had a trading volume of 133,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,295,045. The company has a market cap of $71.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.61. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.56 and a 1-year high of $243.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $220.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $206.02.

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.01. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 5,862.15% and a net margin of 12.35%. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.90 billion. Research analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 9th that authorizes the company to buyback 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is 22.03%.

Insider Activity at Marriott International

In other Marriott International news, CAO Felitia Lee sold 570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.08, for a total transaction of $119,745.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $586,753.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 12.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MAR has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $208.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $205.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $233.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Marriott International from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.60.

Marriott International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

