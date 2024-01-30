Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $64.40.
Several analysts have issued reports on MAS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Masco from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Masco from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Masco from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Masco from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Masco in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DecisionPoint Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Masco during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Masco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Masco during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Masco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Masco by 270.6% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 667 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.67% of the company’s stock.
Masco Trading Up 1.7 %
Shares of Masco stock opened at $68.37 on Thursday. Masco has a 1-year low of $46.69 and a 1-year high of $69.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.91, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $15.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.34.
Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.
