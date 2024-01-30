Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 115 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,551 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 3.2% of Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 238.7% during the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 3,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after buying an additional 2,740 shares during the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,306,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 26.2% in the third quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 20.3% in the second quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,155,000 after purchasing an additional 8,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 42.0% during the second quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 11,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,591,000 after acquiring an additional 3,333 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VOO stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $451.18. 3,046,040 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,269,564. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $349.76 and a 12 month high of $451.81. The company has a market cap of $360.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $431.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $413.98.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

