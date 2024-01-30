Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 677 Shares of AB Ultra Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YEAR)

Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in AB Ultra Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YEAR – Free Report) by 4.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,418 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in AB Ultra Short Income ETF were worth $824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of AB Ultra Short Income ETF by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,968,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,292 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in AB Ultra Short Income ETF by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,250,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,751,000 after purchasing an additional 281,707 shares in the last quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in AB Ultra Short Income ETF by 67.8% during the 2nd quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC now owns 334,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,787,000 after purchasing an additional 135,188 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in AB Ultra Short Income ETF by 429.2% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 254,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,776,000 after purchasing an additional 206,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AB Ultra Short Income ETF by 806.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 233,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,733,000 after purchasing an additional 208,070 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:YEAR remained flat at $50.52 on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,683. AB Ultra Short Income ETF has a 1 year low of $49.89 and a 1 year high of $52.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.20.

The Ab Ultra Short Income ETF (YEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to government and corporate ultra-short-term bonds from the United States. The fund seeks to maintain a dollar-weighted average duration of less than one year.

