Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. Grows Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR)

Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,686 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF worth $725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSCR. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 10.7% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 199,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,793,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the period. Finally, G2 Capital Management LLC OH lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH now owns 76,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BSCR traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.37. 344,241 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 640,822. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.01. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $18.52 and a 12-month high of $19.56.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.064 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 22nd.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

