Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. Has $2.55 Million Holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ)

Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,651 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,018 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.23% of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF worth $2,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XMHQ. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 76.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp lifted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 97.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 2,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:XMHQ traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $92.18. The stock had a trading volume of 719,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,830. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a twelve month low of $68.69 and a twelve month high of $92.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.29.

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XMHQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.