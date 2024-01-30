Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. Has $258,000 Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. cut its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 34.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,344 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 695 shares during the quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CNB Bank grew its position in shares of Boeing by 106.5% during the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 128 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners raised its position in shares of Boeing by 62.5% in the second quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 130 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. IFS Advisors LLC lifted its position in Boeing by 523.8% during the second quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 54.3% during the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Boeing in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Boeing from $306.00 to $279.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Boeing in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $255.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $217.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $204.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, November 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boeing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.19.

Boeing Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BA traded down $4.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $200.44. The company had a trading volume of 13,164,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,775,780. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.51, a PEG ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $235.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $217.75. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $176.25 and a one year high of $267.54.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Articles

